Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Discovery Sets Debut for New Series Starring Parker Schnabel

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail is set to return next month to Discovery and Discovery+, and the new season will take fans to New Zealand with Parker Schnabel traveling across the globe to find new riches.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“On an adventure of a lifetime, 27-year-old Parker Schnabel is traveling further than ever before in search of gold. Parker and his friends head to New Zealand – land of sharks, hobbits, big gold and revolutionary mining gear. To gain an edge back home, the crew head deep into the wilderness to explore all that this unique land has to offer and take Parker’s mining to the next level.

An all-new season of GOLD RUSH: PARKER'S TRAIL premieres Friday, June 17 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery and streams on Discovery+.

After closing out an epic $15 million Yukon season, Parker has rolled the dice yet again, putting down nearly $200,000 of his own gold on a Fairbanks property in his home state of Alaska. There’s a huge profit to be made on the ground, but he’ll need to find specialty equipment to process the clay-rich ground before he can obtain any of it. It’s a state-of-the-art wash plant that he’s in need of… and he’s going to travel around the globe to find it.

Parker believes New Zealand is the only other place in the world with the engineering prowess to give him any real chance of a massive Alaskan payday. Home to some of the most forward-thinking miners, Parker and his crew quickly learn this remote island is chalk full of high-risks, tough environments, and secretive Kiwi mining communities who aren’t so quick to lend a helping hand to a fellow competitor.

A journey that’s as epic as it is high-risk, Parker and his crew find adventure at every turn as they explore all that this land has to offer. Whether scaling the Franz Josef Glacier to find the source of New Zealand’s famous West Coast Gold or undertaking a hair-raising jet boat trip down the Kokatahi River, Parker’s biggest test of all will be facing his fears with a gold prospecting dive through shark infested waters.

