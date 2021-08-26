Goliath: Season Four; Amazon Teases Final Season of Billy Bob Thornton Drama (Watch)

Goliath is getting ready for its final season and the Amazon Prime Video has now released a trailer teasing the return of the Billy Bob Thornton drama. Viewers will see the end of the series arrive in one eight-episode chunk on September 24th.

Amazon revealed more about season four of the Goliath in a press release.

“Today, Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated fourth and final season of Goliath, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons. The entire eight-episode season will premiere on September 24, 2021 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right. Goliath is from Amazon Studios, with executive producers Lawrence Trilling (Parenthood), Geyer Kosinski (Fargo), and Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire).”

Check out the trailer and new poster for Goliath season four below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Goliath end on Amazon? Would you have watched a fifth season?