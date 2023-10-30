Good Cop, Bad Cop: Investigation Discovery Series Exposes Criminals in Law Enforcement (Watch)

Good Cop, Bad Cop is headed to Investigation Discovery. Hosted by detective Garry McFadden, the new series will highlight crimes committed by a member of law enforcement. The six-episode true crime series arrives next month.

Investigation Discovery shared more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Esteemed detective Garry McFadden (I Am Homicide) brings his veteran law enforcement background to the all-new Investigation Discovery series, GOOD COP, BAD COP, premiering Sunday, November 12 at 10/9c. The six-episode series, hosted by McFadden, recounts detectives’ pursuits to solve a complicated murder investigation with a startling twist: the perpetrator is a fellow member of law enforcement. Featuring interviews with those closely connected to the case and expert insight from McFadden, who has solved hundreds of homicide cases during his own career, each story reveals just how difficult and dangerous it is when the killer is on the inside. Staged and covered up crime scenes make the investigations all the more complex. But these dedicated detectives are committed to capturing the criminals and bringing them to justice, no matter the cost or badge they wear.

The trailer for Good Cop, Bad Cop season one is below.

