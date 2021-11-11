Gossip Girl: Season One Return Date Revealed by HBO Max (Watch)

Gossip Girl is ready to give fans more drama! HBO Max announced the return date for the second half of the first season of the series, and fans do not have long to wait. The teen drama has already been renewed for a second season.

Starring Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith, with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gota, the series is a revival of the popular series from The CW with a new group causing drama in New York City.

HBO Max revealed the following about the return of the series in a press release.

“The Max Original GOSSIP GIRL will debut part two of season one on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25. Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage. Part two of GOSSIP GIRL will continue to explore just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years. The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. Part one debuted in July with six episodes, currently available to stream on HBO Max.”

Check out a preview for the return of Gossip Girl below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this HBO Max series later this month?