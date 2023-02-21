Great Expectations: FX Releases Extended Trailer Starring Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead (Watch)

Great Expectations arrives on FX on Hulu next month, and a trailer teasing the reimaging of the Charles Dickens classic novel has now been released. Starring Fionn Whitehead, Olivia Colman, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Laurie Ogden, Rudi Dharmalingam, Tom Sweet, Chloe Lea, and Matt Berry, the limited series comes from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders).

BBC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for FX’s Great Expectations, with Olivia Colman and from the executive producer of Peaky Blinders & Taboo. A new limited series in association with the BBC. Premieres March 26 only on Hulu. Starring Fionn Whitehead, Olivia Colman and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater life, until a twist of fate and a mysterious benefactor opens a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip must weigh the true cost of this new world and if it will make him the man he wishes to be.

Check out the Great Expectations trailer below.

