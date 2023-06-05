Grown-ish: Season Six; Freeform Releases Teaser and Guest Stars for Series’ Final Episodes (Watch)

Grown-ish is nearing its end. Freeform has released a trailer and more details about the final episodes of the Black-ish spin-off series, which returns later this month.

Starring Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins, the series now follows the journey of Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Scribner), as he attends Cal U.

Freeform revealed the following about the return of the series in a previous release.

“grown-ish” will debut the first half of its sixth season on Wednesday, June 28, at 10:00 p.m. EDT. Justine Skye and Tara Raani have been upped to series regulars. Skye plays Annika, a funny, sharp, extremely ambitious future media mogul who chose Cal U because it was best for her brand. Raani plays Zaara, a first-generation Indian American. She is a junior, type-A overachiever with a lot of swagger. Zaara is queer and open with her sexuality. After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus. The series stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye and Tara Raani and is produced by ABC Signature. Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Doyle also serves as showrunner for the sixth season.

Per Deadline, Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto, and NLE Choppa are joining the previously announced guest stars of Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals. While Omarion and NLE Choppa will appear as themselves, Rowland and Latto will play the following roles in the Freeform series:

“Rowland will play Edie, a tenured professor who serves as the head of the psychology department at Cal U. Latto will play Sloane, a wine rep who counts Doug as a client.”

Grown-ish returns on June 28th. Check out the season six trailer for the series below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this Freeform series end?