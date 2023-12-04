Halo: Season Two Premiere Date and Teaser Trailer Released for Paramount+ Action Series (Watch)

Halo finally has a return date. The action series, based on the video game franchise of the same name, will return in February. Production on season two of the series began in September 2022.

Starring Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Fiona O’Shaughnessy, and Tylan Bailey, the series is set in the 26 century and follows the battle between humanity and an alien race.

Paramount+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the highly anticipated second season of the hit series HALO will premiere the first two episodes globally on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in all countries where Paramount+ is available. The news, along with a first-look teaser trailer, was unveiled during today’s Paramount+ panel at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil, that featured cast members Pablo Schreiber (“Master Chief”) and Joseph Morgan (”James Ackerson”), along with showrunner David Wiener and executive producer Kiki Wolfkill. In season two, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction — the Halo. Led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener (Brave New World), the series takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox®’s first HALO game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. HALO stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief, Spartan-117 and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor (HALO game series, RWBY) as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). New additions to the cast this season include Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals) and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup). Morgan joins the series as James Ackerson, a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence. Rodlo is Talia Perez, a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corps communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat. Returning from season one, Laera (Fiona O’Shaughnessy) is Soren’s confidant, wife and partner in crime. Soren and Laera’s son, Kessler (Tylan Bailey), has had a relatively peaceful, if unusual, childhood growing up on the Rubble. HALO is produced by SHOWTIME® in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season of HALO is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries, with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

A teaser trailer for Halo season two is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Halo? Do you plan to watch season two?