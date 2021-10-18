Harriet the Spy: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for New Animated Series (Watch)

Harriet the Spy is back on her mission to know everything. A new animated series, based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, is coming to Apple TV+ next month. Viewers will see the first half of the series (five episodes) arrive on November 19th, and the remaining episodes will arrive in Spring 2022.

The series is set in 1960s New York and will star the voices of Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch with Lacey Chabert, Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson, and Charlie Schlatter.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date for Harriet the Spy, and debuted the trailer showcasing a glimpse at the first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M. Welsch. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the animated series stars acclaimed actor Beanie Feldstein as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny. The first half of the series (five episodes) debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 19, 2021, and the second half will return with additional episodes in spring 2022. Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, Harriet the Spy follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone! Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet’s school, and additional voice cast Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson and Charlie Schlatter. Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett wrote and performs the original theme song for the series, which she concurrently released as a single today under her Mom + Pop record label and is now available on Apple Music. Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, the Apple Original series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and written and executive produced by Will McRobb (The Adventures of Pete & Pete) with Sidney Clifton (Black Panther animated series, Me, Eloise) as producer. Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company with John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss-Klein also serving as executive producers, and Terissa Kelton as co-executive producer. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.”

Check out the trailer for Harriet the Spy below.

