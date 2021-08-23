He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Netflix Sets Series Premiere Date (Watch)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is headed to Netflix next month. The streaming service has now set a premiere date and released a preview for the revival of the popular 1980s animated series. Yuri Lowenthal, David Kaye, Grey Griffin, Antony Del Rio, Kimberly Brooks, Trevor Devall, Judy Alice Lee, Roger Craig Smith, Fred Tatasciore, Ben Diskin, Tom Kenny, Max Mitchell, and Max Stubington are featured as the voice cast of the series.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“On Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia’s kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe. It’s up to He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace. Both sides come armed with enchanted Power Weapons – transforming them into Masters of the Primal Powers of the Universe. It’s Master vs. Dark Master, He-Man vs. Skeletor – fighting for control of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?”

Check out the preview for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe below. The series premieres on September 16th.

