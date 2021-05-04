Heels: Starz Sets Premiere Date for Stephen Amell Wrestling Series (Video)

Heels is coming soon to Starz. The cable channel will launch the new wrestling drama series on August 15th. Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig star in the show about a group of small-town professional wrestlers from Georgia.

Starz revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Written by Michael Waldron and directed by Peter Segal, with Mike O’Malley as showrunner, Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy (Ludwig) and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to – or hard to leave behind.”

