Hijack: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Idris Elba Thriller Series (Watch)

Hijack is headed to Apple TV+ in June, and the streaming has now released a trailer teasing the new thriller series. Starring Idris Elba (Luther) and Archie Panjabi (Departure), the series, created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, will follow the hijacking of a plane in real-time during a seven-hour flight to London.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming seven-episode series in a press release.

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for “Hijack,” the upcoming, high octane thriller starring and executive produced by SAG Award-winner and Emmy Award-nominee Idris Elba (“Luther”). Created by George Kay (“Lupin,” “Criminal”) and Jim Field Smith (“Criminal,” “Truth Seekers”), who also wrote and lead directed the series respectively, the seven-part series also stars Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award-winner Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife,” “Snowpiercer,” “Blindspot”). “Hijack” takes flight on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through August 2. Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as ‘Sam Nelson,’ an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers – but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Panjabi will play the role of ‘Zahra Gahfoor,’ a counter terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation. The series also stars Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles. “Hijack” is produced by 60Forty Films, the production company set up by Emmy Award-winning Executive Producers Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta (“Slow Horses,” “The Essex Serpent”) under its exclusive content deal with Apple TV+, alongside Kay and FIeld-Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions, and also marks the first series to debut from Elba’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures. In addition to writing and directing, Kay and Field Smith each serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Laurenson, Kousetta and Kris Thykier.

The trailer for Hijack is below.

