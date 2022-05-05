Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis: Interior Designer Returns in New Amazon Freevee Series (Watch)

Jeff Lewis is returning to the small screen in a new series headed to Amazon Freevee. The interior designer will star in Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis. In the series, viewers will see Lewis go into the homes of Hollywood celebrities as he helps them with the interiors of their homes. This is the first series featuring Lewis since he left Flipping Out three years ago.

Amazon Freevee revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“He’s back! After a three-year hiatus, Jeff Lewis is making his grand return to television in the Amazon Freevee Original series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis. The famed interior designer is taking viewers into the homes of some of Hollywood’s most familiar faces, and helping them transform their spaces. The first three episodes of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis will premiere on June 10, with a new episode available each Friday through July 29, streaming exclusively on Amazon Freevee, the new name for IMDb TV. In the first season of Hollywood Houselift, renowned house flipper, interior designer, and radio host Jeff Lewis is reintroduced to audiences as a successful single father and businessman running his thriving company, Jeff Lewis Design. Jeff’s no-nonsense attitude and celebrated California-classic, modern design aesthetic continue to attract a wide variety of famous clients seeking his expertise with home improvements on every scale. With a small team of trusted project managers, including long-time employee and SIRIUS XM radio co-host Megan Weaver, Tyler Meyerkorth, and new assistant Shane Douglas, it’s nonstop laughs and drama every step of the way, while also delivering one-of-a-kind renovations to celebrity clients, including Anthony Anderson, Fortune Feimster, Lamorne Morris, Melissa Rivers, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Roselyn Sanchez, Mira Sorvino, and Wilmer Valderrama. Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis is executive produced by Jeff Lewis, Allison Grodner, and Rich Meehan in association with Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Billy Taylor serves as the series showrunner.”

Check out a preview for Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis below.

