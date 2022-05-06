House of the Dragon: HBO Unveils Posters and Teaser Video for Game of Thrones Prequel Series (Watch)

House of the Dragon is coming this summer to HBO, and the cable channel has released posters and a teaser for the Game of Thrones prequel series. Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

HBO revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The ten-episode HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON debuts SUNDAY, AUGUST 21 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Logline: Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Starring: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional Cast: Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.”

Check out the trailer and posters for House of the Dragon below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out House of Dragon on HBO this summer?