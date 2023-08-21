House of Villains: E! Announces Premiere of Reality Star Competition Series (Watch)

House of Villains is coming soon to E!. Joel McHale hosts the new competition series featuring infamous reality stars as they face off to try to win a $200,000 prize. The cast includes Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Johnny Bananas, Shake Chatterjee, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, OMAROSA, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Jax Taylor, and Tanisha Thomas.

E! revealed more about the series in a press release.

E! brings together 10 iconic and infamous reality television villains under one roof for the new competition elimination series “House of Villains.” Hosted by Joel McHale, the series will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and USA. Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home. It’s the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top.

Two previews for House of Villains are below.

