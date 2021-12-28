Hype House: Netflix Teases Series About Social Media Creators (Watch)

Hype House is coming to Netflix soon, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the new reality series. The TV show follows a group of social media creators who live and work together. Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright are featured in the series.

Netflix revealed more about the Hype House series in a press release.

“Get an inside look at social media’s most talked-about creator house as they navigate love, fame and friendship while living and creating content together. Hype House drops January 7th, only on Netflix.”

Check out the teaser for Hype House below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Hype House on Netflix when it debuts next month?