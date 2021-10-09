I Know What You Did Last Summer: Amazon Series Cast Surprised by Original Movie Actors (Watch)

The I Know What You Did Last Summer series is headed to Amazon Prime Video soon, and the cast of the upcoming series was surprised by members of the cast of the original film during a panel for New York Comic Con.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. made an appearance to ask the cast of the new series – Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom – questions.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Amazon Prime Video unveiled a star-powered panel at New York Comic Con today. While answering fan questions, the cast of the new Amazon Original series I Know What You Did Last Summer got a surprise visit from none other than the original cast of the 1997 film, who dropped some “fan questions” of their own. The cast of the new series was shocked and honored by the surprise of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. dropping by to lend their support and share their excitement for the series, and officially pass the torch to the new cast. Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town – and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly. I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Goodman writes and executive produces alongside Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten. The series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. The first four episodes will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, October 15 with new episodes airing each Friday following, leading up to the season finale on November 12. I Know What You Did Last Summer will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

Check out a video of the panel and a clip from the series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out I Know What You Did Last Summer on Amazon?