Is It Cake? Season Three Renewal and Premiere Date Set by Netflix (Photos)

by Regina Avalos,

(Adam Rose/Netflix)

Is It Cake? is returning for more! Netflix has renewed the series for a third season and announced it will return in March with eight brand-new episodes.

Hosted by Mikey Day (Saturday Night Live), the series will have bakers trying to make hyper-realistic cakes to trick contestants.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series:

“The hit series returns with bigger cakes, higher stakes, and wilder bakes! This season, watch as a new batch of bakers push the boundaries of culinary craftsmanship, creating hyper-realistic cakes to trick and deceive their way to the ultimate cash prize. Once again, you’ll find yourself asking the question – is it real? Or… Is It Cake?”

The baking competition series returns on March 29th. More photos from season three are below.

(Adam Rose/Netflix)

(Adam Rose/Netflix)

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season three?


