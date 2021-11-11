It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15; FXX Releases First Trailer (Watch)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will return for its 15th season in December, and FXX has now released the first trailer for the comedy’s new season. Starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, the season will have the gang dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19 and the pandemic.

The FXX series returns on December 1st. It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia has already been renewed through season 18. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Do you plan to watch the upcoming season of the FXX series?