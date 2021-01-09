Jeopardy!: Game Show Says Farewell to Host Alex Trebek (Video)

Jeopardy! has aired its final episode featuring Alex Trebek, who hosted the game show for 36 years. Trebek died after a long battle with cancer in November. It was not known when his last episode was filmed that it would be his final day at the podium.

At the end of last night’s episode, a tribute video was played to honor his time hosting the series. The music used in the tribute video is “Once Before I Go” by Peter Allen/Dean Pitchford.

Mike Richards, an executive producer of the syndicated game show, also spoke about RTebek and his final episode in an appearance on Good Morning America yesterday morning.

A new host for Jeopardy! has not been named as yet. The plan is to select a new host this spring, after several guest hosts have appeared on the game show. Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, has announced that the new host will come from “within the Jeopardy! family.” Past champion Ken Jennings and journalist Katie Couric will be the first two to guest host.

What do you think? Will you miss seeing Trebek on your screen nightly on Jeopardy! Who would you choose to replace him?