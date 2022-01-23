Joe Vs Carole: Peacock Teases Joe Exotic Series Starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon (Watch)

Joe Vs Carole is coming soon to Peacock. The new eight-episode series, based on the story of Joe Exotic, stars John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon and arrives on the streaming service in March. Peacock first ordered the drama in August 2020 with the title Joe Exotic.

Etan Frankel, the showrunner of the series, said the following about Joe Vs Carole:

“JOE vs CAROLE is a wild ride. It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch JOE vs CAROLE just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

Joe Vs Carole arrives on March 3. Check out the trailer for the new Peacock series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Joe Vs Carole on Peacock?