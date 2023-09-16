John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams: Peacock Teases Premiere of Unscripted Horror Series (Watch)

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams is coming to Peacock just in time for Halloween. Carpenter, the director of many classic horror movies, has directed an episode. It’s his first time in the director’s chair in over a decade. He also produced and wrote for the series and composed the theme music.

The series will use firsthand accounts, cinematic reenactments, personal archives, and historic town press coverage to show viewers the horror that happens in suburban towns around the country.

The six-episode unscripted horror series will arrive on Friday, October 13th. Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release.

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers.

The preview for John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams is below.

