Kevin Can F**k Himself: AMC Sets Debut for Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) Series (Video)

Kevin Can F**k Himself now has its premiere date. The series, which stars Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), will arrive on AMC in June. Episodes will be released weekly on the AMC+ streaming service before they air on cable. There are eight episodes in the first season.

The new comedy follows a woman (Murphy) who is the typical sitcom wife, but things change as she tries to break away from that life. Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, and Raymond Lee also star.

AMC revealed more about Kevin Can F**K Himself in a press release.

“The upcoming dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself, starring Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), will make its television debut on Sunday, June 13 on AMC+ and Sunday, June 20 at 9:00PM ET/PT on AMC. The first two installments of the eight-episode season will be available on AMC+ on Sunday, June 13 and air back-to-back on AMC on Sunday, June 20 at 9:00PM ET/PT and 10:00PM ET/PT. The remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week ahead of the AMC linear airings on Sundays at 9:00PM ET/PT. Kevin Can F**k Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them). And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to – and revolts against – the injustices in her life? Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?” The series also stars Mary Hollis Inboden (The Real O’Neals) as Patty O’Connor, Allison’s tough, glass-half-empty neighbor who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison; Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as the protagonist husband Kevin McRoberts, Allison’s husky and “lovable” man-child; Alex Bonifer (Superstore) as Neil O’Connor, the football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin; Brian Howe (Chicago Fire) as Pete McRoberts, Kevin’s father with a regressive sense of humor; and Raymond Lee (Here and Now) as Sam Park, a clean cut, former Worcesterite who has history with Allison. Kevin Can F**K Himself is created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) serves as showrunner and executive producer.”

