Landscapers: HBO Announces Debut for David Thewlis and Olivia Colman Crime Drama (Watch)

Landscapers is coming to HBO soon, and the network has released a preview for the crime drama David Thewlis and Olivia Colman as a couple who have their lives turned upside down when two dead bodies are found in a garden.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The HBO Original four-episode limited series LANDSCAPERS, starring Emmy(R)-winner Olivia Colman (The Favorite, The Crown) and Emmy(R) nominee David Thewlis (I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, Fargo), debuts MONDAY, DECEMBER 6 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The three subsequent episodes will debut each Monday at the same time. Inspired by real events, LANDSCAPERS tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (Thewlis and Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Flowers) directs the exploration of love and fantasy, which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Additional cast includes Kate O’ Flynn (Bridget Jones’s Baby), Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Samuel Anderson (The History Boys), David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pajamas), Felicity Montagu (I’m Alan Partridge), and Daniel Rigby (Eric and Ernie, Flowers). LANDSCAPERS is produced by SISTER in association with South of the River Pictures for HBO and Sky Studios. Executive Producers are Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry for SISTER, and Ed Sinclair and Olivia Colman for South of the River Pictures. LANDSCAPERS is produced by Katie Carpenter and directed by Will Sharpe who also serves as Executive Producer.”

Check out the preview for Landscapers below.

