Lessons in Chemistry: Apple TV+ Previews Drama Series Starring Brie Larson (Watch)

Lessons in Chemistry is set to arrive on Apple TV+ this fall, and the network has released a new preview teasing the drama, which stars Brie Larson.

Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann also star in the series, which follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson) as she tries to break into the world of science during the 1950s.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming drama series “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”) and based on the bestselling, debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus. “Lessons in Chemistry” is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ this fall. Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes. Apple TV+ unveiled the first teaser for “Lessons in Chemistry.” Starring alongside Larson in the highly anticipated drama is Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), NAACP Image Award winner Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”). Hailing from Apple Studios, “Lessons in Chemistry” is produced by Aggregate Films. Six-time Emmy Award nominee Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “Little America”) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable,” “Erin Brockovich”) alongside Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (“Ozark,” “A Teacher”) executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.”

The preview for Lessons in Chemistry is below.

