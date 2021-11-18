Letterkenny: Season 10 of Canadian Comedy Coming to Hulu Next Month (Watch)

The 10th season of Letterkenny is coming to Hulu next month. The comedy series takes place in a small rural community in Canada and revolves around farmer siblings Wayne (Jared Keeso) and Katy (Michelle Mylett) and Wayne’s friends, Daryl (Nathan Dales) and Squirrely Dan (K. Trevor Wilson), who work with them. The show’s cast also includes Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Daniel Petronijevic, Melanie Scrofano, Jacob Tierney, Lisa Codrington, Tiio Horn, Evan Stern, Mark Forward, Clark Backo, James Daly, Magalie Lépine-Blondeau, and Tyler Hynes.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“It’s about that time, friends. Season 10 of #Letterkenny premieres on December 26. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals… and that’s just for starters, buddy.”

Check out a preview for Letterkenny season 10 below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this comedy to Hulu?