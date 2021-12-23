Letterkenny: Season 10 Premiere of Comedy Series Teased by Hulu (Watch)

Letterkenny returns for its 10th season this weekend, and Hulu has released a trailer teasing the upcoming season of the Canadian comedy. Starring Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K Trevor Wilson, Daniel Petronijevic, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward, and Tiio Horn, the series follows the residents of the town of Letterkenny,

Hulu revealed the following more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head to toe physicals… and that’s just for starters, buddy.”

The six-episode season arrives on December 26th. Check out the trailer for Letterkenny season 10 below.

