Lingo: CBS Teases Launch of Game Show Revival Starring RuPaul Charles (Watch)

Lingo is coming to CBS later this month, and the network has released a teaser for the game show revival hosted by RuPaul Charles. The game show features four teams competing to finish words with letters missing. In the end, only one team is victorious. The series arrives on January 11th.

CBS revealed the following about the series:

“LINGO is a new, supercharged adaptation of the word-twisting, fast-thinking game show. Host RuPaul Charles brings his one-of-a-kind personality to this clever, competitive and unpredictable game where teams of two face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode, packed with witty commentary and gameplay, the two winning teams will make it through to a nerve-racking final showdown where one team will walk away with an additional big cash prize. The “Lingo” format has been sold in more than 17 territories, with versions of the hit show produced in major markets, including the U.K., Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and France. There is a “Lingo” boardgame, Facebook game and app available. RuPaul Andre Charles serves as LINGO executive producer for RuCo, Inc. along with Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce for Objective Media Group. Ed de Burgh and Paul Wright serve as executive producers for Triple Brew Media. LINGO is an All3Media / IDTV and Talpa TV format, distributed by All3Media International.”

