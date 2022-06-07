Menu

Locke & Key: Season Three; Netflix Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Final Episodes (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Locke & Key TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?
Locke & Key is returning soon for its third and final season, and Netflix has released a trailer and announced a premiere date for the final episodes of the series.

Starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Laysla De Oliveira, and Griffin Gluck, the series follows the Locke family as they deal with what happens after they move into the family’s ancestral home.

Season three of Locke & Key arrives on Netflix on August 10th. Check out the trailer below.

