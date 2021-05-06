Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Loki: Disney+ TV Series About Marvel Villain Gets New Premiere Date (Video)

by Regina Avalos,

Loki TV show on Disney+: (canceled or renewed?)

Marvel fans will be able to see the next Disney+ series a couple of days earlier than expected. Loki has had its premiere date moved up from June 11th to June 9th.

The premiere date change was announced in a video featuring Tom Hiddleston, the man behind the beloved Marvel villain. His character returned in Avengers Endgame with a little help from time travel and alternate universes. The new series will follow his next troublemaking adventures.

Check out Hiddleston’s video announcing the new Loki premiere date on Disney+ below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Loki on Disney+ next month?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John parkyn

Look forward actually tv show Thor brother sound good to me interesting ones. I can’t wait to see and watch it too.

0
-2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x