Long Slow Exhale: Spectrum Originals Sets Premiere for Basketball Drama Series (Watch)

Long Show Exhale is coming to Spectrum Originals and the streaming service has now released a premiere date and a trailer. Starring Rose Rollins, Josh Lucas, and Ian Harding, the dramatic series takes viewers into the world of women’s college basketball.

Spectrum Originals revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Set in the high-stakes world of women’s college basketball, LONG SLOW EXHALE stars Rose Rollins, Josh Lucas and Ian Harding. The drama follows J.C. Abernathy (Rollins), a successful Head Coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team who finds herself in the middle of a potentially career shattering sexual abuse scandal. As she tries to find the truth among the many secrets she uncovers, she has to make hard decisions that will affect her, her family and the team of female athletes who all rely on her. The first three episodes premiere exclusively on Spectrum (available free on demand) on Monday, April 4. The gripping 12-episode series will continue to drop three new episodes for the following three weeks until the finale on Monday, April 25.”

Check out the trailer for Long Slow Exhale below.

