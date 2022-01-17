Looney Tunes Cartoons: Season Four; HBO Max Teases New Episodes (Watch)

Get ready for more looney in 2022. HBO Max has teased the return of Looney Tunes Cartoons with a new teaser. The animated series returns for its fourth season on Thursday. Viewers will see new adventures featuring Bugs, Daffy, Porky, Tweety, and more. The voice cast of the cartoons includes Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen, Jeff Bergman, Fred Tatasciore, Candi Milo, and Michael Ruocco.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Starting off the New Year right, Bugs, Daffy, Porky, Tweety and all of your favorite Looney Tunes return with a jam-packed new season of Looney Tunes Cartoons streaming Thursday, Jan. 20 on HBO Max. In this new batch of episodes, Elmer Fudd tries to arrest Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird goes to the Grand Canyon and Daffy plays one too many pranks on Porky. Don’t miss these and many more antics on this new season of Looney Toons Cartoons! From Warner Bros. Animation, and starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters, Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. In this modern iteration of the classic series, marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven, and visually vibrant stories. Looney Tunes Cartoons is executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). The voice cast includes Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam) and Candi Milo (Granny), Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard).”

Check out the teaser and new poster for Looney Tunes Cartoons below.

