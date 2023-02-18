Love & Death: HBO Max Sets Premiere Date for Drama Starring Elizabeth Olsen as Axe Murderer (Watch)

Love & Death is coming soon to the small screen. HBO Max announced the premiere date for the new drama with the release of a trailer. Elizabeth Olsen stars as axe murderer Candy Montgomery.

The limited series from David E. Kelley arrives on April 27th. Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist, and Elizabeth Marvel also star in the series.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The seven-episode Max Original limited series LOVE & DEATH, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, APRIL 27, followed by one episode weekly through May 25. The show is an official selection of the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival. Logline: This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe. Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel. Credits: The Max Original is co-produced by Lionsgate. Executive producers: David E. Kelley (who is writing the series) through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter (who directs the first four and final episodes); Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno. The limited series is inspired by the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death in Silicon Prairie,” Part I & II).”

Check out the trailer for Love & Death below.

