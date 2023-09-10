Love Is Blind: Season Five; Netflix Previews New Episodes of Dating Reality Series (Watch)

Love Is Blind is returning soon for its fifth season. Netflix has released a new trailer teasing the return of the dating reality series. The new season of 10 episodes was filmed in Houston and will arrive later this month.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love. As the experiment continues to expand, each participant’s individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key – whether they find love outwardly or within. In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world – including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they’d left behind? MEET THE SINGLES:

Aaliyah – 29, ICU Travel Nurse

Carter – 30, Construction

Chris – 28, Project Manager for Commercial and Retail Development

Connor – 31, Geoscientist

Efrain – 27, Software Sales

Enoch – 27, Financial Advisor

Erica – 27, Marketing Manager

Ernesto – 32, Supply Chain Manager, Oil and Gas

Estefania – 30, Teacher/Dancer

Izzy – 31, Sales

Jared “JP” – 32, Firefighter

Jarred – 34, University Director

Johnie – 32, Lawyer

Josh – 32, Sales Rep

Justice – 28, Personal Trainer

Linda – 32, Talent Acquisition Recruiter

Lydia – 32, Geologist

Maris – 30, HR Specialist

Mayra – 25, Minister

Milton – 25, Petroleum Engineer

Miriam – 32, Scientist

Paige – 32, Stylist

Renee – 32, Veterinarian

Robert – 30, Special Education Teacher

Shondra – 32, Flight Attendant

Stacy – 34, Director of Operations

Taylor – 26, Teacher

Uche – 34, Lawyer / Entrepreneur

The trailer for Love Is Blind season five is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch the return of this series on Netflix?