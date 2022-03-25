Love Is Blind: Seasons Four & Five; Netflix Dating Series Gets Early Renewals (Watch)

Love is Blind is returning for two additional seasons. Netflix has renewed the dating reality series for seasons four and five ahead of its third season premiere. The series is a dating experiment in which people fall in love without seeing the actual person. The streaming service renewed the series for seasons two and three in 2020. Season two was released in February and a date for season three has yet to be announced.

Netflix revealed the following about the return of Love is Blind:

“Love is Blind season two marked five consecutive weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 list for English-language TV series, reaching the Top 10 in 54 countries after it premiered on February 11. Fans can make a date to catch up with the season two cast again when a new installment of Love is Blind: After The Altar premieres later this year. Then get ready to meet a new set of singles when the all-new season three premieres this year. The hit series has also been renewed for seasons four and five, which will each feature new singles and new cities. Passionate #podsquad fans can check out Love is Blind: Brazil ahead of the second season premiere this year, and Love is Blind: Japan, which debuted in February. Season 3 Logline: Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind. US Production Company: Kinetic Content US Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Kimberly Goodman, Brent Gauches, Heather Crowe, Brian Smith”

Check out a teaser for the renewal of Love is Blind below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see three more seasons of Love is Blind on Netflix?