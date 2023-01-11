Lucky Hank: AMC Announces Bob Odenkirk Series Trailer, Sets Premiere Date (Watch)

Only a few days ago, AMC released the first photos for Lucky Hank, formerly known as Straight Man, but now the network has released a trailer and set a premiere date for the new drama. Starring Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos, Olivia Scott Welch, Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini, Cedric Yarbrough, and Suzanne Cryer, the series follows a man trying to keep his life from unraveling.

AMC revealed the following about the new series:

“Lucky Hank (Formerly Straight Man) New Series Premieres Sunday, March 19 on AMC+ and AMC Starring Emmy-nominated Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Mireille Enos (The Killing), Lucky Hank is an eight-episode mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College. Told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley, The Killing) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, The Newsroom), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners. Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero(PEN15) are executive producers.”

Check out the trailer for Lucky Hank below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new drama on AMC?