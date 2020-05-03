Menu

Magic for Humans: Season Three Renewal and Release Date for Netflix Series (Video)

by Regina Avalos,

Magic for Humans TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Magic for Humans is coming back for its third season, and a premiere date has already been set. The series, featuring Justin Willman, will return later this month.

Netflix revealed the following in a press release for the series:

“He’s back to pull a rabbit out of a … pinata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm.”

Check out a trailer for season three below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch season three?


