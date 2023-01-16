Magnum PI: Season Five Trailer Released by NBC; Star & Showrunner Recall CBS Cancelaltion (Watch)

Magnum PI fans do not have long to wait for the return of the series on its new network home. Season five of the series will arrive on NBC on February 19th. A trailer and poster teasing the return of the series have been released.

A reboot, Magnum PI aired on CBS for four seasons before it was cancelled by the network last May. The cancellation shocked Jay Hernandez, who stars as detective Thomas Magnum in the action series. He reflected on the cancellation and NBC’s resurrection, per USA Today:

“It was a shock that the show was going to go away in the first place …and then just (as) surprised that it found another home,” he said. “It’s such a rare thing to happen, and watching the things that were taking pace on social media, billboards and petitions and just seeing the amount of support that the show was getting from the audience, that was humbling to me. I kind of put my head down, we do our work and sometimes you forget about people and the impact that the show has.”

Executive producer Eric Guggenheim also spoke about the cancellation of the series.

“NBC stepped in immediately. That began about a four- to six-week period where we were in limbo and discussing with NBC how to keep the show and how we would move forward.”

According to Guggenheim and cast members, viewers will see a sexier and more romantic series when it returns next month. Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill also star in the series.

NBC has ordered 20 episodes, but season five will be split into two parts. There’s no word yet when the second set of episodes will air.

Check out the trailer and poster for the return of Magnum PI below.

guess now would be the time for the official show art: pic.twitter.com/gsK8G8RvuA — Magnum P.I. is having a big day!! (@magnumpi) January 15, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Magnum PI? Are you glad that NBC picked up the series for a fifth season?