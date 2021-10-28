Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part Two Teased by Netflix (Watch)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is returning to Netflix, and the streaming service has released a preview for the second part of the animated series. The voices of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham, Tiffany Smith, Alicia Silverstone, Steven Root, Diedrich Bader, and Tony Todd are returning. Meanwhile, Method Man, Dee Bradley Baker, and Danny Trejo are joining the show for part two.

Netflix revealed the following about the upcoming season of the series in a press release.

“The war for Eternia continues in the second part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off. With Skeletor now wielding the Sword of Power, the weary heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series.”

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will return on November 23rd.

