Men in Kilts: Season Two of Outlander Stars’ Roadtrip Series Gets Premiere Date on Starz (Watch)

Men in Kilts is returning soon for its second season. The road trip series featuring Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish returns in August.

Starz announced the season two premiere date with the release of first-look photos and a trailer. Season one of the series aired in February 2021 and was renewed for season two in December 2021.

The series follows the pair as they travel together. Season two has the pair traveling through New Zealand during the four episodes.

Starz revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“STARZ announced today that the hit travel docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” will return for its second season on August 11. Join ‘Outlander’ stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they travel down under and hit the road again for a four-episode second season – this time in the adventure capital of the world: New Zealand. Additionally, STARZ released several first look images of the second season to give a taste of the wild adventure in store, showing some of their exploits, including a thrilling zip line excursion and spotlighting the enduring friendship between the two men. The fun-filled travel docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” is set to premiere on Friday, August 11 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, August 11 at 9:30 PM ET/PT in the U.S. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform. Developed by Heughan and McTavish, the series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Heughan and McTavish conceived the original idea and serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Kevin Johnston who also serves as director.”

More photos and a trailer for Men in Kilts season two are below.

