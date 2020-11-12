Mr. Iglesias: Season Three Renewal and Premiere Date for Netflix Comedy Series (Video)

Mr. Iglesias is returning to the classroom for a third season. Netflix has renewed the comedy, which stars Gabriel Iglesias as a high school teacher in Long Beach, California. A premiere date was also revealed for the season.

Netflix revealed more about the new season of Mr. Iglesias with a trailer release. The streaming service revealed:

“Class is back in session, and love is in the air!”

Mr. Iglesias will premiere its new season on December 8. Check out a trailer for the season below.

