Mr. Iglesias: Season Three Renewal and Premiere Date for Netflix Comedy Series (Video)

by Regina Avalos,

Mr. Iglesias TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

Mr. Iglesias is returning to the classroom for a third season. Netflix has renewed the comedy, which stars Gabriel Iglesias as a high school teacher in Long Beach, California. A premiere date was also revealed for the season.

Netflix revealed more about the new season of Mr. Iglesias with a trailer release. The streaming service revealed:

“Class is back in session, and love is in the air!”

Mr. Iglesias will premiere its new season on December 8. Check out a trailer for the season below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Mr. Iglesias on Netflix?


