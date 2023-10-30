Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Season Three Premiere Date; Ollinger Family Continues Searching for Treasure in Discovery Channel Series (Watch)

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch is returning soon with its third season. Discovery Channel announced a premiere date for new episodes of the series with the release of a trailer. The series will continue to follow the Ollinger family as they search for Aztec gold. Season two was released in January 2022.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the series in a press release.

The Ollinger family explore ancient secrets about what lies beneath their land and embark further into the unknown when MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH returns on Wednesday, November 15 at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Stretching across 160 acres of remote and rugged terrain in Northeastern Utah, Blind Frog Ranch is shrouded in legends of ancient civilizations and mysterious phenomena. Duane and Chad Ollinger have spent close to a decade trying to unearth $3 billion in Aztec gold that they believe is hidden in a vast network of underground caverns deep within the ranch. After arriving for the season, they discover that claim jumpers have been illegally digging on the property, attempting to locate and steal the treasure – leading to a tense and volatile confrontation. The threat of poachers only fuels the urgency of the Ollingers’ pursuit for treasure. This season, they bring in cutting-edge quantum technology, as well as new experts, uncovering an enormous cavern system that could house the treasure. They also discover a series of clues, leading them to believe that the Aztecs were not the only ones hiding treasure below Blind Frog Ranch. No one can predict the strange things that surface when they begin the underground search, changing everything they thought they knew about what really lies beneath the ranch. Fighting the land and risking their lives to track down the Aztec billions, Duane and Chad might finally find what they’ve been searching for…and more.

The trailer for Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch season three is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Discovery Channel series? Do you plan to watch season three?