Nailed It!: Season Four Premiere Revealed by Netflix (Video)

Nailed It is getting ready for its fourth season on Netflix. The streaming service released a trailer and announced the premiere date for the series. New episodes will kick off in April.

“To bake or not to bake? We say: bake! Nailed It! is back with a whole new season of celebrating failure! Nailed It! Season 4 launches April 1, only on Netflix.”

Netflix revealed the following about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

Check out the trailer for the new season of Nailed It below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this series?