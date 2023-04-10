Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: All-Stars Compete in South Africa’s Oribi Gorge in New Discovery Channel Series (Watch)

Naked and Afraid is bringing back its best for a new competition series – Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing. Twelve will compete in South Africa’s Oribi Gorge in the series. In the end, one will win a $100,000 prize.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Twelve of Naked and Afraid’s toughest and most experienced all-stars take on South Africa’s punishing Oribi Gorge in a completely new type of challenge. For the first time ever, survivalists will compete head-to-head through a grueling, multiphase challenge and have their primitive skills tested for the chance to win $100,000. The competition is fierce, as survivalists can use any means necessary – even sabotage – to take home the grand prize. At the end of 45 days, only one can be crowned the Last One Standing.

NAKED AND AFRAID: LAST ONE STANDING premieres Sunday, May 7 at 8:00PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

During Phase One of the challenge, survivalists enter in pairs and must make it through 21 days together. In a huge twist, if a competitor chooses to tap, their partner is also automatically eliminated. Together, they must hunt for food, water, fire, shelter and – in a franchise first – earn the tools needed to survive. In Phase Two, the remaining survivalists enter a group challenge to compete both with and against their teammates. With the final phase comes an unprecedented, everyone-out-for-themselves fight to the finish with a grueling 3-day journey to extraction. The winner claims the $100,000 cash prize and earns Naked and Afraid’s first ever perfect 10 Primitive Survival Rating.

NAKED AND AFRAID: LAST ONE STANDING includes some of the franchise’s most skilled survivalists, including Matt Wright, a top marksman who has completed 215 days on Naked and Afraid, more than any other participant in this challenge; Jeff Zausch, a cutthroat competitor with elite fishing skills and an unmatched self-determination to succeed at all costs; Cheeny Plante, one of the newest survivalists in the Naked and Afraid family who has quickly made a name for herself using skills molded through years of military survival training and as a SERE specialist; Dan Link, one of only two survivalists to leap from completing a 14-day fan challenge to finishing the 60-day legends challenge; Waz Addy, a former pro-rugby player and military veteran who excels in spearfishing, scuba diving and open ocean swimming; Amber Hargrove, a decorated army veteran who is the only woman competing to be Last One Standing who has completed a 60-day challenge; Steven Lee Hall, Jr. who calls himself “King of the Forest,” and has completed all six of his Naked and Afraid challenges; and Sarah Bartell, an off-grid homesteader and taxidermist who has completed all three of her previous challenges.

They will be joined by:

Gary Golding: Previous Challenges: 6, Days Survived: 140

Gwen Grimes: Previous Challenges: 2, Days Survived: 61

Stacey Osorio: Previous Challenges: 2, Days Survived: 48

Wes Harper: Previous Challenges: 4, Days Survived: 81

NAKED AND AFRAID: LAST ONE STANDING is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, an eOne company.