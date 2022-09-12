Menu

National Treasure: Edge of History: Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for Adventure Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

National Treasure TV Show on Disney+: canceled or renewed?

The new National Treasure series has its full name – National Treasure: Edge of History. Disney+ has announced the series will arrive on December 14th. Lisette Alexis, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, and Jake Austin Walker star in the series which is a continuation of the popular film series.

Disney+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The Disney+ Original series “National Treasure” Edge of History” is an expansion of the “National Treasure” movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess – a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family – who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. “National Treasure” stars Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Chicago”), Jake Austin Walker (“Rectify”), Jordan Rodrigues (“Lady Bird”), Zuri Reed (“Flatbush Misdemeanors”), Antonio Cipriano (“Jagged Little Pill”) and Lyndon Smith (“Parenthood”). Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed serve as executive producers on the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing. A Disney Branded Television series, “National Treasure” is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.”

Check out the trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series?


