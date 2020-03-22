Never Have I Ever: Netflix Sets Debut of Comedy Series from Mindy Kaling (Video)

Never Have I Ever is coming soon to Netflix, and viewers are now being a glimpse at the new comedy series, which comes from Mindy Kaling. She is best known for her work on The Office and The Mindy Project.

Per Deadline, the Netflix series follows “Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars as Devi on the series. Kaling created an executive produces the comedy.

Never Have I Ever will premiere on April 27 on Netflix. Check out the trailer for the series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new comedy?