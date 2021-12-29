New Amsterdam: Season Four; NBC Teases Medical Drama’s 2022 Return (Watch)

New Amsterdam returns from its winter hiatus next week, and NBC has released a video preview and new photos teasing the next episode of season four. The medical drama stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman with Michelle Forbes and Sandra Mae Frank recurring. Viewers will see some significant changes when the series returns on January 4th.

NBC revealed the following about the episode titled Talkin’ Bout a Revolution”:

After a suspenseful midseason finale, New Amsterdam returns Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen (Freema Agyeman) settle happily into their new life in London. Dr. Veronica Fuentes (recurring guest star Michelle Forbes) takes over as medical director of New Amsterdam with disastrous effects. Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) helps a patient who thinks he’s cursed. Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) develops a plan to get his psych patients gainfully employed. Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (recurring guest star Sandra Mae Frank) formulates a plan to deal with Dr. Fuentes.”

Check out more photos and a preview of the episode below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of New Amsterdam on NBC next week?