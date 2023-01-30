Next in Fashion: Season Two; Netflix Teases Premiere Date for Tan France & Gigi Hadid Competition Series (Watch)

Next in Fashion is returning for a second season. The Netflix series is returning for a second season with Gigi Hadid joining Tan France as 12 designers compete to become the next big name in fashion. Ten episodes are planned for season two, which will arrive on March 3rd.

The twelve designers competing in season two are Amari Carter, Bao Tranchi, Courtney Smith, Danny Godoy, Deontre Hancock, Desyrée Nicole, Eliana Batsakis, James Ford, Megan O’Cain, Nigel Xavier, Qaysean Williams, and Usama Ishtay.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Next in Fashion, the high-stakes design competition series that embraces the fun in fashion, is returning to Netflix for a second season. Fashion designer and TV personality Tan France is joined by new co-host, A-list global superstar, supermodel and style icon Gigi Hadid. A group of up-and-coming, incredibly talented designers will compete for the chance to walk away with a prize of $200,000 and the chance to share their designs with the world.”

Check out the trailer for Next in Fashion season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this reality competition series?