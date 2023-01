Next Level Chef: Season Two; FOX Reveals Contestants for Post Super Bowl LVII Premiere (Watch)

Next Level Chef is returning to FOX following the Super Bowl, and the network has revealed the contestants taking part in season two of the series. Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais will each lead a team. One contestant out of the three teams will win the $250,000 prize.

The contestants set to appear in the FOX series are listed below.

Age: 28 Social Media Chef

Current City and

Hometown: South Brunswick, NJ

Social Media: Instagram |TikTok MARK MCMILLIAN

Age: 52

Home Cook

Current City: Henderson, NV

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Social Media: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok MICHELLE CALCAGNI

Age: 30

Home Cook

Current City: Washington Township, NJ

Hometown: Oradell, NJ

Social Media: Instagram PRESTON NGUYEN

Age: 19

Professional Chef

Current City: Arlington, TX

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Social Media: Instagram | TikTok |Youtube | Facebook TUCKER RICCHIO

Age: 31

Professional Chef

Current City: San Francisco, CA

Hometown: San Jose, CA

Social Media: Instagram |TikTok VINCENT “VINNY” ALIA

Age: 42

Home Cook

Current City: Westminster, MA

Hometown: Columbia, SC

Social Media: Instagram TEAM ARRINGTON ALEX MORIZIO

Age: 48

Home Cook

Current City: Miami, FL

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Social Media: Instagram | TikTok APRIL CLAYTON

Age: 39

Home Cook

Current City: Muscle Shoals, AL

Hometown: Henderson, TN

Social Media: Instagram | Facebook NURI MUHAMMAD

Age: 22

Professional Chef

Current City: Upper Marlboro, MD

Hometown: Bowie, MD

Social Media: Instagram | TikTok OMALLYS “OMI” HOPPER

Age: 39

Social Media Chef

Current City: Providence, RI

Home Country: Rio Grande, PR

Social Media: Instagram | TikTok PILAR OMEGA

Age: 38

Professional Chef

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Hometown: Detroit, MI

Social Media: Instagram | Twitter | Youtube SHAY SPENCE

Age: 32

Social Media Chef

Current City: Key West, FL

Hometown: Austin, TX

Social Media: Instagram | TikTok TEAM BLAIS CHRISTOPHER SPINOSA

Age: 29

Professional Chef

Current City: West Palm Beach, FL

Hometown: Long Island, NY

Social Media: Instagram |TikTok DARRYL TAYLOR

Age: 52

Professional Chef

Current City: Atlanta, GA

Hometown: Memphis, TN

Social Media: Instagram KAMAHLAI STEWART

Age: 41

Home Cook

Current City: Pittsburgh, PA

Hometown: Washington D.C.

Social Media: Instagram MATT GROARK

Age: 44

Social Media Chef

Current City: Medford Lakes, NJ

Hometown: Erial, NJ

Social Media: Instagram | Tik Tok MEHREEN KARIM

Age: 27

Home Cook

Current City: Brooklyn, NY

Hometown: Auburn, AL

Social Media: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok TINEKE YOUNGER

Age: 20

Social Media Chef

Current City: Evans, GA

Hometown: Frederick, MD

Social Media: Instagram | TikTok”

