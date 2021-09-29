Menu

Ozark: Season Four; Netflix Teases the Final Season of Crime Drama (Watch)

Ozark TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Ozark is returning for its fourth and final season, and Netflix has released a trailer. The crime drama which stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, and Jessica Francis Dukes.

The Netflix series follows a Chicago financial advisor (Bateman) who gets caught up with the drug cartel. How will it end? After the third season’s release, Bateman told Indie Wire:

“I do know where everything is going to end. The specifics leading up to it, I didn’t really grind [my character] on. But I was interested in the big question he has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill? What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done — or lack thereof? We had some great conversations about that, and he’s got really good ideas about that. Specifically, what kind of happens at the end of the last episode: I know, and it’s great.”

The final season of Ozark will be released in two parts at some point in 2022. Details will be released at a later time.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see Ozark end on Netflix?



