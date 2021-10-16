Power Book II: Ghost: Season Two of Drama Series Previewed by Starz (Watch)

Power Book II: Ghost is returning to Starz and the cable channel has released a second season preview for the drama series. Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, Clifford “Method Man” Smith, Daniel Bellomy, Gianni Paolo, Justin McManus, LaToya Tonodeo, Lovell Adams-Gray, Melanie Liburd, Paige Hurd, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Shane Johnson, Woody McClain, and Sherri Saum star in the series, which is a spin-off of Power.

Starz revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“STARZ debuts the new trailer for season two of hit series Power Book II: Ghost, revealing high stakes challenges and even bigger ethical dilemmas the characters face in the sophomore season. Premiering Sunday, November 21 at 8PM ET/PT across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada, it will air day and date internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan. Previously announced cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels’ The Butler) as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as “Monet Stewart Tejada,” Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as “Cooper Saxe,” Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as “Brayden Weston,” Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as “Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Cross,” Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O) as “Lauren Baldwin,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as “Davis MacLean,” Larenz Tate (Ray, Crash) as “Rashad Tate,” Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy) as “Caridad ‘Carrie’ Milgram,” Daniel Sunjata (Graceland, Manifest) as “Mecca,” Berto Colon (Inside Game, Orange Is the New Black) as “Lorenzo Tejada,” Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo (The Fosters, The Oath) as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri (Power, Den of Thieves) as “Effie Morales,” and Paton Ashbrook (House of Cards, Shameless) as Jenny Sullivan.” Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The Power Universe series are executive produced by Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Brett Mahoney and Danielle De Jesus also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.”

Check out the Power Book II: Ghost teaser below.

